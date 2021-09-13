Elbit Systems wins unmanned anti-submarine vessels deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded contracts worth $56 million, to supply Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities to the navy of an Asia-Pacific country. The contracts will be performed over 12-months.

According to the contracts, Elbit Systems will provide the Seagull USVs (Unmanned Surface Vessels) configured to perform ASW missions and the towed reelable active passive sonar (TRAPS) systems. The Seagull USVs will integrate helicopter/ship long-range active sonars (HELRAS) and will be equipped with Elbit's autonomous suite, Combat Management System and Satellite Communication capability. The TRAPS systems, which will be installed onboard the customer’s corvettes, are low frequency variable-depth-sonars intended for detection, tracking and classification of submarines, midget submarines, surface vessels and torpedoes.

Elbit Systems co-general manager ISTAR & EW Oren Sabag said, "Advanced autonomous and sonar capabilities are a key to addressing the expanding challenges in the underwater arena. We believe that our portfolio of proven maritime capabilities is well positioned to support the growing operational requirements of naval forces around the world."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 13, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021