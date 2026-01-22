Elbit unit wins Chilean simulation tender

Chile underwent a change of government in December with a major change in direction when the anti-Israel party of former President Gabriel Boric, which did not allow Israel defense firms to exhibit in the country, lost the election to President Jose Antonion Kast. Following the change of government, Elbit Systems Belgian subsidiary OIP Sensor Systems has won a Chilean army tender to enhance the driver and gunner simulator system for MARDER 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles, German website "Soldat and Technik" reports.

This move reflects a turning point in relations between several Latin American countries and Israeli companies in general and Elbit Systems in particular. Figures from Elbit Systems show that sales in Latin America made up 2.2% of revenue in 2024, falling to 1.5%-2% in the first three quarters of 2025.

Elbit Systems is a global leader in simulators so that when Chile sought to upgrade its existing simulator systems after more than 15 years, it turned to Elbit. The Chilean military believes that the MARDER 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles must be upgraded to meet the challenges of the modern battlefield.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2026.

