Swiss mull cancelling $380m Elbit drone deal - report

Switzerland is considering cancelling a $380 million drone deal, Swiss newspaper NZZ reports. The newspaper said, "The new surveillance drone promises more than it can deliver. The Swiss Ministry of Defense is considering canceling the deal."

NZZ added, "The technical problems with the surveillance drones are apparently so serious that they must be accompanied by a helicopter or another aircraft to avoid collisions." The problem with the surveillance drones is related to a system called Detect and Avoid, which, according to the Finance Committee of the Federal Assembly (Switzerland’s legislative body), "Carries significant risks in terms of technical feasibility, licensing and costs."

Switzerland was told that the six surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) ordered, "Would be able to meet the requirements defined by the Israeli manufacturer at the earliest only from 2029. Among other things, the Swiss demanded that the drones be able to land independently even without GPS."

Now, Switzerland's Ministry of Defense is considering canceling the deal. "Defense Minister Martin Pfister plans to decide by the end of the summer whether to continue the project, scale it down or cancel it," the newspaper reported.

"For a long time, canceling the project was considered unacceptable," but now "patience and trust seem to have been lost."

Cancelling the deal will cost the Swiss dearly because the 300 million francs invested in the project "will go down the drain." "In addition, the Ministry of Defense does not rule out a counter suit from Elbit."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 9, 2025.

