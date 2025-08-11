Elbit wins $260m IDF airborne munitions deal

Ministry of Defense director general Gen. (res.) Amir Baram has signed orders with Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) worth about $260 million for airborne munitions for the Israel Defense Forces. Production of the munitions will be undertaken by Elbit's plants around Israel, which have been operating with extra staff since the start of the war, according to the requirements of the Ministry of Defense.

These deals are a main element of the Ministry of Defense's policy to expand the Israeli defense production base, as part of the lessons of the war and to fully support all the needs of the IDF both in the current campaign and in the future.

For Elbit, this is reassuring news, a day after the partial German embargo on arms exports to Israel and other developments focused on expectations about the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, and hopes of a ceasefire in Ukraine. All this saw Elbit's share price fall 5.8% yesterday on the TASE, following a sharp fall on Wall Steeet on Friday.

Just two weeks ago, Elbit won a contract worth $260 million to supply DIRCM self-protection systems for Germany's A400M aircraft fleet. The contract was signed with Airbus Defence and Space and as part of it Elbit will supply self-defense systems against infrared guided missiles (DIRCM) for installation on the German Air Force’s A400M transport aircraft. The contract will be delivered over six years, and Elbit notes in its announcement that it follows the procurement decision by the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Operations of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw).

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "We continue supporting the Israel Ministry of Defense with advanced solutions that enhance the operational readiness of the Israel Defense Forces. These new contracts underscore our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that meet the evolving needs of Israel’s defense forces. These newly developed products join Elbit Systems' growing portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, and I believe they will attract interest from armies around the world, given their relevance to emerging operational needs."

Baram said, "The important partnership between the Ministry of Defense, the IDF, and the defense industries constitutes a significant force multiplier in the force-building processes and ensures the ability to self-supply in a challenging period. We must look ahead, increase production rates, and accelerate the development of the next generations of combat systems in order to ensure the IDF's qualitative-strategic advantage in the region."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.