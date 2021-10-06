Elbit Systems wins $76m US Apache helmet deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that its US subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract from the US Army to provide Integrated Helmet And Display Sight Systems (IHADSS) equipment for the AH-64 Apache helicopter fleet. The contract, worth up to $76 million, will be performed over a five-year period.

An initial delivery order of $6 million has been issued under this contract, to be executed over a two-year period. The IHADSS parts will be delivered to the US Army from Elbit Systems of America’s Fort Worth, Texas, engineering and manufacturing facility.

Elbit Systems of America’s IHADSS presents critical information directly in front of the pilot’s eye, providing the Apache pilots with a reliable solution that enables mission success and crew safety when flying. Elbit Systems of America also provides the Apache AH-64E model with the Multicore Mission Processor that is used to provide all of the functionality of the onboard Apache systems.

Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Raanan Horowitz said, "This contract continues our decades-long relationship with the U.S. Army’s Apache fleet. IHADSS is uniquely designed for the Apache. It displays flight and targeting information directly in front of the pilots’ eyes. This is a significant tactical advantage that provides reliable situational awareness, eases the pilots’ workload, enhances their safety and achieve success when flying their most demanding."

