search
Front > News

Elbit Systems wins follow-on US night vision order

Elbit Systems night vision goggles Photo: Elbit Systems
23 Sep, 2021 12:44
שלח תגובה במיילDanny Zaken

The Israeli defense electronics company has been awarded a $54 million production order to supply enhanced night vision goggle binocular systems.

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that its US subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC, has been awarded a $54 million follow-on production order to supply enhanced night vision goggle binocular (ENVG-B) systems, including spare parts, logistics support and test equipment for the US Army.

The work will be undertaken in Roanoke, Virginia and will be delivered through February 2023. This order is part of an Other Transaction Authority contract awarded in October 2020 that could reach a maximum amount of $442 million.

Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Raanan Horowitz said, "Elbit Systems of America’s ENVG-Bs provides warfighters with unprecedented situational awareness during limited visibility conditions, increased lethality through faster target acquisition and other game-changing advantages on the battlefield."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 23, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Elbit Systems night vision goggles Photo: Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems night vision goggles Photo: Elbit Systems
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018