Elbit wins two European orders worth $210m

Over the past week, Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has received two major orders from unnamed European countries worth $210 million. The company has received more than $500 million in orders since the start of September.

Elbit Systems announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth $115 million to supply tank ammunition to a NATO country. The contract will be performed over three years and includes options for further extensions.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, "We are honored by the decision of an additional NATO member to arm their tanks with Elbit Systems’ innovative 120 mm tank ammunition. The contract provides a strong vote of confidence in our portfolio of advanced munitions."

Last week the company said that it had been awarded a $95 million contract to supply SkyStriker loitering munitions to a European country. The contract will be carried out over two years. As part of the contract Elbit Systems will provide several hundred SkyStriker units.

Elbit Systems’ SkyStriker is a fully autonomous loitering munition that can locate, acquire and engage operator designated targets with a warhead of up to 10 kilograms, enabling high-precision performance. SkyStriker can be launched from a variety of ground and aerial platforms, including from a dedicated canister on Elbit Systems’ PULS (Precise and Universal Launching System) rocket artillery systems.

Equipped with an electrical engine, the SkyStriker enables covert operations of up to 2 hours and with a range of 100 kilometers. The system can precisely strike targets while maintaining a "man in the loop" even in GPS and communication denied environments. The Skystriker can use a number of warhead types and thanks to its modular design, it can be interchanged in the field during pre-flight according to the operational requirement.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely, "We are pleased to deliver an innovative and effective solution to our cutomers that combines Elbit Systems air and ground solutions. As a covert and agile platform, the SkyStriker loitering munition delivers high performance precision and reliability, providing a mission critical advantage to warfighters on the modern battlefield."

