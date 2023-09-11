Elbit Systems wins $109m Iron Fist deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) today announced it has been awarded a contract worth $109 million to supply BAE Systems Hägglunds (BSH) the Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) for its CV90 platform, for a European customer. The contract will be carried out over three years.

The Iron Fist APS has low volume, weight and power requirements. The system provides armored platforms with 360-degree protection from a wide variety of anti-armor threats, such as rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) and up to KE tank rounds in both open terrain and urban environments.

The APS sensor combines the dual technologies of search-and-track radar and infra-red cameras with data fusion algorithms, allowing for the rapid, reliable and accurate threat detection, identification and tracking. The system destroys threats by launching an explosive charge toward the incoming threat's vicinity, and exploding it to create a shock wave that breaks apart or deflects the threat at a safe distance from the protected platform.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, "Recent conflicts have shown that armored fighting vehicles and tanks face an increased danger to forces on the battlefield. The Iron Fist has been proven to be effective against a range of threats including kinetic energy rounds and drones, neutralizing them far from troops inside combat fighting vehicles."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 11, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.