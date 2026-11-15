eToro to cut workforce for second time in 2026

Israeli fintech company eToro (Nasdaq: ETOR), which operates a market trading and investment platform, is preparing to lay off dozens of employees, "Globes" has learned.

eToro, founded in 2007 by brothers Yoni and Ronen Assia and David Ring, has developed an investment platform that allows users to trade stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and other financial assets. The company is particularly well-known for "social trading," which enables investors to follow the activity of other investors and copy their trades. The company operates in international markets and serves customers in many countries. Operations are influenced, among other factors, by trading volumes in financial markets, asset price volatility, and shifts in the behavior of retail investors.

This is eToro’s second round of layoffs this year. In January 2026, eToro cutting some 105 positions, about 7% of its global workforce. More than half of those laid off were employed in Israel. At the time, the company explained that the move was intended to align its organizational structure with its business needs and long-term growth strategy. According to the company’s annual report, at the end of 2025, eToro had1,520 employees worldwide, including 750 based in Israel. Currently, the company employs about 700 people in Israel, with dozens expected to be included in the planned round of layoffs.

In May 2025, eToro listed on Nasdaq at a valuation of about $4.4 billion, in a move that included both a capital raise and a secondary offering, totaling roughly $620 million. The IPO, priced at $52 per share, represented the largest Israeli public offering on Wall Street since Mobileye’s IPO in 2022. This followed a previous attempt by the company to go public via a SPAC merger at a valuation of $10.4 billion, which was called off in 2022.

eToro’s share price rose 0.18% on Wall Street on Friday, giving a market cap of $1.79 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2026.

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