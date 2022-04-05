Israel Q1 car deliveries strong despite supply disruptions

Car deliveries were very strong in Israel in the first quarter of 2022 despite the shortage of chips and consequent supply chain disruptions. 100,594 new cars and commercial vehicles were delivered in the first quarter of 2022, down 10% from the corresponding period of 2021. In March alone there were 27,788 deliveries, up 4% from March 2021.

By brands Hyundai led the way in the first quarter of 2022 with 18,402 deliveries, 16% up from the first quarter of 2021. In second place was Toyota with 13,895 deliveries, up 6% from the first quarter of 2021, and in third place was Kia with 12,518 deliveries, up 7% from last year. Mazda was fourth with 5,567 deliveries, down 4% and Skoda, the only European brand in the top five saw deliveries fall by 44%.

Hyundai Motors, which also manufactures the Kia brand, dominates the Israeli market with 34% of new deliveries in the first quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter of 2022, 4,400 electric vehicles were delivered, representing 4.3% of all deliveries. Tesla led in this sector with 1,452 deliveries and a 34% market share. In addition 4,450 plug-in cars were delivered led by the Kia Niro.

Most of Israel's major car importers hold a backlog of new orders stretching to the third quarter and even beyond.

