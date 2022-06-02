Electric vehicle sales soar in Israel

Deliveries of new electric vehicles in Israel have jumped sharply this year. Between January and May 2022, 6,900 electric cars were delivered in Israel, representing 5.2% of all car sales, compared with just 1.2% over the same period last year, according to figures received by "Globes." The sharp rise in electric vehicle deliveries comes, despite the 12% fall in car deliveries to about 134,000 in the first five months of 2022, mainly due to supply chain disruptions.

Sources in Israel's car industry say that with oil prices jumping, the electric vehicle market would have grown even faster, if there had not been delays in the delivery of Tesla cars, due to the Covid lockdowns in China, which have hit the company's Shanghai factory.

Israeli car industry sources say there is a backlog of over 12,000 orders for electric cars and by the end of the year electric vehicles should account for more than 8% of new car sales, provided the relevant importers succeed in receiving consignments and delivering them to customers.

In January 2023, purchase tax in Israel on electric vehicles will rise by 10% and it will be applicable to 2022 orders that have been delayed beyond the end of the year. The industry has been seeing record interest in electric vehicles both in the private market and in the institutional and company fleets market.

