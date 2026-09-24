FIMI buys control of communications co MMDSmart

Israeli private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds, managed by Ishay Davidi, has acquired control (55%) of communications services company MMDSmart for an investment of $55 million. Most of the proceeds will be go to the company to fund growth.

MMDSmart is a private communications services group founded in 2008 by CEO Arie Frenklakh and general manager Leonid Rubanov, who will continue in their roles. The company has developed cloud-based software systems that allow enterprises to communicate with their customers via mobile messaging (SMS and RCS), WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, voice calls, email, and other digital channels.

The company, which operates primarily in the global market, has an annual revenue of about NIS 500 million. MMDSmart serves a diverse range of customers worldwide, with subsidiaries in Israel, Bulgaria, Singapore, and other countries. Its client base includes telecommunications and mobile carriers, technology firms, digital marketing agencies, app developers, and customer service center operators, as well as other worldwide organizations requiring marketing, advertising, and customer management solutions.

FIMI says it plans to work with the company's management to drive further growth by expanding global operations, deepening engagement with existing and new customers, and continuing to develop and broaden its portfolio of technological solutions.

Founded in 1996, FIMI is Israel's first and largest private equity fund, with over $11 billion in assets under management. To date, the fund has acquired control of 109 companies and sold 78 of them, with a total deal value exceeding $9 billion. The fund currently has over 55,000 employees and operates about 50 plants in Israel, as well as dozens of additional plants and companies worldwide.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 24, 2026.

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