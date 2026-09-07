Hapag-Lloyd, FIMI to submit improved offer for ZIM

German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd announced today that following a round of meetings with Israeli government officials, they will move forward together on an improved deal to acquire Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM), which will be submitted by the end of September. Hapag-Lloyd said the improved bid will "Alter structural aspects in the deal to acquire the Israeli shipping company ZIM, with the aim of strengthening Israel's maritime independence and security." -

The announcement added, "During the talks, the management of Hapag-Lloyd emphasized that as part of the acquisition deal, ZIM Israel would be re-established as a container shipping company under full Israeli control, owned by the FIMI fund, and that ZIM Israel would take full and expanded responsibility for ZIM's golden share."

In addition, it was noted, "Israeli shipping company ZIM is currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and in accordance with the terms of the Golden Share, up to 24% of the company's shares can be sold to a private foreign investor, without the need for notification or approval from the Israeli government. As part of the improved deal, this rate in ZIM Israel will be reduced to only 10%. In addition, FIMI has committed not to issue ZIM Israel shares for trading outside the Israeli market. This structure is designed to prevent foreign influence on Israel's ability to transport vital and sensitive cargo for the country, and to grant the country broader control and authority on its maritime accessibility and independence."

Hapag Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said, "We have listened carefully to the needs raised during our discussions with the Israeli government and the relevant authorities. Together with our partners, we are now developing an improved proposal designed to further strengthen Israel’s maritime security and independence. The revised proposal will secure Israel’s access to key shipping routes, including routes from Asia, and strengthen the protections provided under the Golden Share framework. The agreement will also prevent any foreign interference in the transportation of Israel’s sensitive cargo, representing a significant improvement over the current arrangement. We believe this transaction would mark another important milestone in the close relationship between Germany and Israel."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 7, 2026.

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