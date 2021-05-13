Gaza rockets continue pounding central Israel

Rocket salvos from Gaza into Israel continued through the night, raining down on the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the southern coastal plain and the Sharon region as well as the towns and villages around the Gaza Strip. Sirens also sounded in the Lower Galilee but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Rockets hit Holon and Rishon Lezion and the Modi'in region but there were no casualties reported. A rocket hit an apartment in Petah Tikva and several cars were set on fire - four people were taken to Beilinson Hospital - one with medium injuries and the other three with light injuries. The Habad school in Kiryat Gat also sustained light damage.

Meanwhile Israel has been pounding the Gaza Strip, destroying basic Hamas infrastructure and killing many of the organization's senior commanders with targeted strikes. The international media has reported some 65 Palestinians killed.

On the Israeli side there has been six deaths in Israel including a five-year old boy in Sderot and 21 year-old Sergeant Omer Tabib, who was killed yesterday when his army jeep was struck by a missile on a hill overlooking Gaza.

Last night was also marred by major Jewish-Arab skirmishes in mixed cities like Lod, Haifa and Akko and in Bat Yam a right wing Jewish mob went on the rampage, smashing up Arab-owned businesses.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 13, 2021

