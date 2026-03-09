Google to complete $32b Wiz acquisition this week

Israeli cybersecurity company Wiz is set to announce tomorrow that its $32 billion acquisition by Google has been completed. Wiz will announce this during a special Sales Kickoff day it is organizing for its sales people in Las Vegas where they will be briefed on how to sell Wiz products within Google's cloud division.

Two days before the start of the Iran war, Wiz held its annual Purim party with a budget of about $3 million, which this time was also dedicated to marking following the upcoming deal. About 500 of the company's employees celebrated at the Tel Aviv exhibition grounds to mark the event that is going to make many rich. The four founders: Assaf Rappaport, Yinon Costica, Ami Luttwak and Roy Reznik will each receive $2.2 billion after taxes. Hundreds of the company's 500 employees in Israel will become millionaires, with several dozen of them - the senior and most veteran of employees - likely to bring in over $100 million. This may create additional pressure on housing prices in Tel Aviv, and in areas of demand in Israel, as happened in Israel during the Covid bubble years between 2021-2022 and after the monday.com IPO.

State revenues could reach NIS 10 billion shekels

The waiting period that ends tomorrow (Tuesday) has meant a 15% cut in remuneration for the deal for Israeli employees and investors due to the drop in the shekel-dollar exchange rate from NIS 3.67/$ to NIS 3.11/$ today. This will be relevant mainly to the four founders, approximately 500 Israeli employees and Israeli investors such as Gili Raanan's Cybertsarts Fund and Ofer Katz and Halley Burt's Circa Fund. For example, each of the founders will "make do" with NIS 6.8 billion instead of NIS 8 billion after tax. At the same time, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is rising this morning due to concerns about inflation in the shadow of the sharp increase in oil prices, when only yesterday the rate was NIS 3.09/$..

The state will also benefit from the deal, although the decline in the shekel-dollar exchange rate over the past year has hurt its ability to profit from it. According to estimates, taking into account capital gains tax and surtax that each of the four founders will pay (30% tax in total), the state is expected to earn between NIS 9 billion and NIS 9.5 billion, and taxing additional investors with a minimum tax may add several hundred million shekels, so that the income for the state may reach about NIS 10 billion. Assuming that the deal is finally announced tomorrow, the billions will enter the state coffers no later than 30 days from the date of closing the deal, that is, during the second week of April.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2026.

