Wiz founders ranked in Forbes 2025 Rich List

There are a few dozen Israelis listed in the 2025 Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List including Wiz founders Assaf Rappaport, Yinon Costica, Roy Reznik and Ami Luttwak. They are ranked in 1,626th place with a fortune of $2.2 billion each, following last month's sale of Wiz to Google for $32 billion.

Higher up on the list are Miriam Adelson ranked 56th with a net worth of $32.1 billion, while Eyal Ofer is ranked 68th with a net worth of $28.2 billion and his brother Idan Ofer is ranked 89th with a net worth of $22.5 billion. Their cousin Liora Ofer is ranked 1,688 with a net worth of $2.1 billion.

Israelis on the list in the top 1,000 include Yitzhak Tshuva, Shari Arison, Arnon Milchan, Gil Shwed, and Teddy Sagi.

