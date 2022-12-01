search
Globes and Statista rank Israel's 100 fastest growing companies
1 Dec, 2022 20:38

This year's top company is a travel-tech startup founded during the Covid pandemic.

Rank Name EN City Industry Absolute Growth Rate [in %] Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) [in %] Revenue 2018 [in ₪ million Shekels] Revenue 2021 [in ₪ million Shekels] Number of employees 2021 Founding Year Listed on Stock Exchange
1HolistoRishon LeZionHospitality & Travel17420.9%459.6%0.348.72682015No
2AmplioHaifaEducation & Social Services15400.0%437.2%0.346.5882014No
3BeeHeroTel AvivAgTech6504.1%304.2%0.424.3292017No
4BlazePodTel AvivSports Tech2738.2%205.0%1.641.3302015No
5Quik (previously Bring Bring Solutions)Rishon LeZionFood & Beverages2041.9%177.7%7.7164.81192017Yes
6group 107Tel AvivIT & Software1982.5%175.1%0.816.22722015Yes
7Dotz NanoKfar SabaElectrical Manufacturing1878.5%170.5%55.3984.4NA2015Yes
8Value Capital OneRamat GanFintech, Financial Services & Insurance1673.4%160.8%6.6117.8NA1960Yes
9KueezTel AvivMedia & Telecommunications1258.4%138.6%13.1177.8162016No
10monday.comTel AvivIT & Software858.9%112.5%115.5995.910642012Yes
11Baba EntertainmentTel AvivIT & Software834.2%110.6%4.542.1372015No
12DatarailsTel AvivIT & Software810.6%108.8%1.29.71562015No
13KendagoKiryat OnoAdvertising & Marketing612.3%92.4%24.5174.9902011No
14Safe-T GroupHerzliyaIT & Software601.3%91.4%5.333.2602013Yes
15MediWoundYavnePharmaceuticals & Cosmetics598.7%91.2%12.276.8672000Yes
16TabitKibbutz YakumIT & Software583.0%89.7%8.451.61822013No
17KarmaTel AvivIT & Software581.3%89.6%318.5722013No
18PetroTX L.P.Tel AvivEnergy & Utilities542.2%85.9%7.141NA2006Yes
19Global-ePetah TikvaEcommerce534.8%85.2%138.9792.74732013Yes
20TurpazHolonManufacturing498.4%81.6%51.3275.84002011Yes
21Nutritional Growth SolutionsTel AvivFood & Beverages480.2%79.7%1.99.8NA2013Yes
22PiKoYaHaifaIT & Software443.8%75.8%21.4116.1332010No
23WAY2VATTel AvivIT & Software360.3%66.3%14.3472016Yes
24Bikurey Hasade HoldingsKiryat MalakhiFood & Beverages347.0%64.7%365.8163515731950sYes
25MoburstKfar SabaAdvertising & Marketing343.6%64.3%9.538.1652013No
26Morphisec information securityBe'er ShevaCybersecurity338.9%63.7%15.561.21082014No
27Moveo GroupTel AvivIT & Software333.2%63.0%10.244.32002015No
28BTB - Be The BankTel AvivFintech, Financial Services & Insurance326.1%62.1%6.728.7392014No
29Enlight Renewable EnergyRosh HaAyinEnergy & Utilities320.8%61.4%78.6330.9952008Yes
30RadaNetanyaElectrical Manufacturing318.2%61.1%100.8378.93081970Yes
31Tap MobileBe'er ShevaIT & Software315.4%60.7%5.823.9222011No
32FiverrTel AvivAdvertising & Marketing294.2%58.0%271.49627872010Yes
33Talor Karadi GroupAshdodWaste management & recycling291.9%57.7%25.9101.6592008No
34Zabilo.comTel AvivEcommerce280.0%56.1%5.520.8102017No
35NextVisionRa'ananaAerospace & Defence276.0%55.5%14.448.6322009Yes
36InModeYokneamHealth Care & Life Sciences257.0%52.8%3601155.63622008Yes
37ZIMHaifaLogistics & Transportation230.3%48.9%11674.43467359311945Yes
38AdcoreTel AvivIT & Software226.3%48.3%30.890.4552005Yes
39CollPlantRehovotHealth Care & Life Sciences225.0%48.1%17.350.5662004Yes
40Luzon GroupRa'ananaConstruction & Engineering194.7%43.4%713.92103.9781961Yes
41RapacKfar NetterElectrical Manufacturing185.2%41.8%422.11203.9NA1964Yes
42blenderRamat GanFintech, Financial Services & Insurance174.5%40.0%4.512.3832014Yes
43TrendemonNetanyaIT & Software165.6%38.5%1.74.6152015No
44PeninsulaTel AvivFintech, Financial Services & Insurance162.7%38.0%58.4153.3531970Yes
45EllomayTel AvivEnergy & Utilities155.4%36.7%74.6171.2201987Yes
46PhotomyneBnei BrakIT & Software151.2%35.9%17.639.8262014Yes
47SHINEZTel AvivIT & Software151.2%35.9%47.7119.9272017No
48GencellPetah TikvaElectrical Manufacturing145.2%34.9%8.117.91292011Yes
49NayaxHunt Valley, Maryland, U.S.Electrical Manufacturing144.6%34.7%175.13855502005Yes
50Baysberg TeamRamat GanAdvertising & Marketing141.7%34.2%3.68.7202013No
51Rotem ShaniHerzliyaConstruction & Engineering140.9%34.1%149.1359.2161996Yes
52Kornit DigitalRosh HaAyinManufacturing126.2%31.3%511.81040.78822002Yes
53CamtekMigdal HaEmekElectrical Manufacturing118.9%29.8%442.7871.54041987Yes
54Menif Financial ServicesRamat GanFintech, Financial Services & Insurance118.3%29.7%55.2120.6NA1999Yes
55YL MarketingJerusalemManagement Consulting117.6%29.6%4.39.4242014No
56INUITIVERa'ananaIT & Software117.6%29.6%8.919.3772012No
57NeoGamesTel AvivLeisure & Entertainment114.9%29.1%84.4163.13362014Yes
58WixTel AvivIT & Software110.3%28.1%21704103.359292006Yes
59SolarEdgeHerzliyaElectrical Manufacturing109.5%28.0%3368.96346.836942006Yes
60A.M.T Agriculture L.T.DGiv'at AdaAgriculture, Forestry & Fishing105.9%27.2%4.49.172005No
61FoxBen Gurion AirportApparel & Fashion102.7%26.6%20724200.268001942Yes
62TopGumSderotFood Tech101.0%26.2%53106.51052004Yes
63SHOEZTel AvivApparel & Fashion98.7%25.7%2.75.4142014No
64RACHIPBnei BrakIT & Software98.6%25.7%15.130.11582007No
65M.L.R.N Projects and TradingTel AvivFintech, Financial Services & Insurance96.7%25.3%44.787.9NA2008Yes
66Pharmocann GlobalRamat YishayHealth Care & Life Sciences96.0%25.2%14.829462008Yes
67One Software TechnologiesPetah TikvaIT & Software90.1%23.9%1432.42722.738641973Yes
68StoreYa.comRamat HaSharonAdvertising & Marketing87.4%23.3%1731.8122012No
69OrianModi'inLogistics & Transportation85.2%22.8%598.19969001953Yes
70AzorimTel AvivConstruction & Engineering83.8%22.5%821.71510941964Yes
71BrainsWayJerusalemHealth Care & Life Sciences80.9%21.8%58.995.81182003Yes
72HomeBiogasBeit YanaiManufacturing79.2%21.5%58702012Yes
73Ilex MedicalPetah TikvaHealth Care & Life Sciences76.5%20.9%601.110614431990Yes
74NovaRehovotElectrical Manufacturing65.7%18.3%902.71344.810001993Yes
75G Medical InnovationsRehovotHealth Care & Life Sciences65.2%18.2%1116.3732014Yes
76QuicklizardPetah TikvaIT & Software65.0%18.2%69.8532010Yes
77Identi MedicalNetanyaHealth Care & Life Sciences64.2%18.0%4.98.1212017Yes
78Automatic Banking SystemsHolonFintech, Financial Services & Insurance59.5%16.8%69.2110.41041978Yes
79SapiensHolonFintech, Financial Services & Insurance59.1%16.8%1041.4149048001982Yes
80Daniel (Adir Yeoshua) LtdRamat GanEmployment Services53.4%15.3%14922288.738701974Yes
81TRM RIHUTAmkaManufacturing52.4%15.1%7.912132002No
82AllotHod HaSharonIT & Software51.9%15.0%344.5470.67411996Yes
83NextcomKfar YehoshuaMedia & Telecommunications49.7%14.4%345.35173861992Yes
84AranCaesareaProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services49.3%14.3%137.8205.71801982Yes
85Razor LabsTel AvivIT & Software48.0%13.9%9.614.2902016Yes
86Shaniv Paper IndustryOfakimManufacturing46.7%13.6%394.4578.46041988Yes
87BaladiTimorimFood & Beverages45.9%13.4%648.8946.67001916No
88MINDYokneamIT & Software45.2%13.2%65.285.1NA1995Yes
89LesicoHolonConstruction & Engineering44.5%13.0%452.2653.22401969Yes
90Kardan Israel LtdTel AvivReal Estate43.4%12.8%455652.6961988Yes
91Elbit SystemsHaifaElectrical Manufacturing43.3%12.7%1324117059.1177871966Yes
92Polyram Plastic IndustriesRam-OnChemicals42.5%12.5%636.8907.12801986Yes
93AudioCodesLodMedia & Telecommunications41.3%12.2%633.4804.58851993Yes
94Birman Wood & HardwareTveriaManufacturing40.6%12.0%280.9394.82001932Yes
95Tigbur - Temporary Professional PersonnelRamat GanEmployment Services39.5%11.7%732.51021.979701981Yes
96VictoryYavneRetail38.6%11.5%1667.82311.930861993Yes
97TomedesHolonProfessional, Scientific & Technical Services38.3%11.4%13.418.6252007No
98RoboGroupRosh HaAyinConstruction & Engineering38.1%11.4%42.6531311982Yes
99*TelradLodElectrical Manufacturing38.0%11.3%466.3578.54001951Yes
100Arad GroupDaliaElectrical Manufacturing37.9%11.3%773.6909.210381941Yes
This year's fastest growing company in Israel is travel-tech company Holisto with average annual growth of about 460% between 2018 and 2021 and revenue of $15.1 million.

Holisto was founded in 2015 by CEO Eran Shust, CTO Avi Wortzel and CRO Dr. Shay Horovitz. It officially launched its product during the Covid pandemic. The timing saw its revenue grow from $86,000 in 2018 before the launch to $15.1 million in 2021.

Shust says that Holisto came out with the right product at the right time in the right market. The company has developed a technology based on AI that helps customers find the most suitable hotel bookings through a range of channels including travel agents, distributors and hotel chains.

He said, "After almost six years of development we decided to launch our product even though it was in the middle of the Covid pandemic. Our understanding was that people would continue to take vacations in hotels, and they would just do it as part of domestic tourism, without international flights. At the same time, price sensitivity would be higher, so they would look for better value offers. So we decided to launch the product, focusing on domestic tourism in the US."

Shust adds that growth over the last two years is not only because of Covid. "You have to remember that the growth in question started during the Covid and not just over the last year. In fact, in complete contrast to the market situation in those years, which experienced declines, we grew significantly."

As you grow and become a bigger company, is it more difficult to grow?

"I think the answer to this question depends on the point at which each company is, and the market in which it operates. The market in the US alone is worth an estimated at $28 billion. It is quite clear that the opportunity for growth here is huge, so we experience less difficulty. But it is important to remember that the way growth is measured may create the appearance of difficulty. If a company goes from $1 million to $10 million in the first year, and the following year jumps to $50 million, the growth percentages will be significantly higher in the first year (900% versus 500%)."

Reasons for concern - the collapse of SPAC companies

But Holisto has quite a few reasons for concern these days. In a few weeks, Holisto is supposed to start trading on the Nasdaq, when it completes its merger with a SPAC company based on a valuation of $405 million. But judging by the recent past, it is likely that, as happened to the absolute majority of the tech companies that merged into a SPAC recently, Holisto will trade sharply down after the merger. In addition, like many of the companies that have merged into SPACs, Holisto is unprofitable: it ended 2021 with a net loss of $53.5 million.

Until a year ago, Holisto's stunning growth might have attracted many investors. But in 2022, rising inflation, interest rate hikes and the growing fear of a recession in the world's largest economies and in Israel have changed the rules of the game.

Today, in the shadow of macroeconomic changes, the emphasis in the market has shifted from rapid growth to a business model and profitability. The SPAC market has been particularly affected by these changes, with most SPAC-merged tech companies seeing their share price collapse this year.

Shust remains unfazed. "The tourism market is a very unique market. Every time the world experiences a crisis, this market knows how to make adjustments. It's a market that is often driven by the strong emotional need of consumers, and they have accelerated the market to a potential recovery relatively quickly. You saw it after 9/11, after the crisis in 2008 and during the Covid pandemic. Even today in the US, with the economic uncertainty, when consumers were asked what their goals or objectives were, they ranked in first place to repay debts, and in second place by a small margin - to travel as much as possible."

Methodology

"The Fastest Growing Companies in Israel" is a list of 100 companies based on CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the period 2018-2021. This is the second year in which Globes is publishing the ranking of Statista's fastest growing companies in Israel. These are the criteria and how the data was gathered.

The criteria

In order to be included in "The Fastest Growing Companies in Israel" ranking, companies must meet the following threshold conditions:

Revenue of NIS 300,000 or more in 2018.

Revenue of NIS 3 million or more in 2021.

Independence (not part of a group that consolidates its financial statements or a branch or office of an international company).

Headquartered in Israel.

Growth between 2018 and 2021 mainly organic (not through mergers and acquisitions).

If the company is publicly traded and was listed before 2018, the value of its shares must not have fallen by 50% or more since 2020.

Data gathering

The data gathering process was carried out on two tracks. The first was that in June 2022 an invitation to register as a candidate for the ranking was published on "Globes'" Hebrew and English websites. Registration was closed at the end of August. At the same time, Statista carried out a market survey to find relevant companies and actively approached them. Next, Statista put together a list of 1,000 companies identified at this stage - even before they had disclosed revenue figures - as likely to have high growth.

The companies to participate in the process and agreed to disclose their revenue numbers in order to facilitate the ranking. The companies were required to provide the data in writing, signed by a senior manager (generally the CEO or CFO). In addition, during the application phase, Statista analyzed the data of 536 public companies that are headquartered in Israel. Of these companies more than 150 where shortlisted and examined in detail in regard to organic growth and all relevant data points. To be shortlisted, companies had to meet the aforementioned criteria and a revenue growth of more than 8%.

Growth rate calculation

The CAGR was calculated on the basis of the figures supplied by the companies and in the designated currency (shekels or dollars). For the sake of comparison, all sums were converted to shekels according to the average rate of exchange reported by the company. The minimum CAGR required to be included in the ranking this year was 11.7%.

Introducing Statista

The survey was conducted by international data company Statista, one of the world's leading data platforms for analyzing strategic markets, statistics and providing research findings.

Statista, which is headquartered in Germany and was founded in 2007, has more than 1,000 employees in 12 cities worldwide. Statista's Research & Analysis Department conducts analyses and research for its customers, who include multinational corporations, more than 2,000 universities and technical schools, leading consultancy and management companies, advertising agencies, trade organizations, banks and financial institutions, political NGOs and many others. Partners to its project in the media and communications include The Financial Times, Forbes, The Independent, El Mundo, Frankfurter Allgemeine, Business Insider, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

In formulating the "Fastest Growing Companies in Israel" ranking, great efforts were made to obtain as much information as possible on companies worthy of inclusion. Despite these efforts, the ranking does not pretend to be complete. Many companies chose not to publicize their data; others did not participate for other reasons.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 1, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

