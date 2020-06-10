Health Ministry excused Teddy Sagi from isolation

Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi was given an exemption from 14 days isolation by Ministry of Health deputy director general Prof. Itamar Grotto, after flying into Israel from Cyprus in his private jet last week, Channel 12 news has revealed.

Sagi attended a party in Tel Aviv last week and Ministry of Health officials had intended reporting him to the police for violating the requirement of 14-days isolation after returning from abroad, which would have made him liable for a NIS 5,000 fine. However, Sagi claimed that he had been given a special exemption by Grotto.

It has since been confirmed that Grotto did indeed give Sagi an exemption and the Ministry of Health has issued a statement. "This was a grave error of judgement and an investigation will be held on the matter."

A spokesperson for Teddy Sagi said, "Sagi entered Israel according to the law and acted lawfully in accordance with the instructions that he received."

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein has instructed director general Moshe Bar Siman Tov to question Grotto on the matter. Edelstein expects a report by tomorrow.

Edelstein said, "Especially when we have made such efforts to explain to the public the importance of complying with Ministry of Health instructions and when we are calling for intensified enforcement, it cannot be that there will be exemptions from isolation that will endanger the health of the public. This is grave damage to the public trust and a serious error of judgement. In cases like these I will not behave leniently."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020