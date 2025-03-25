VW announces huge collaboration with Mobileye

Volkswagen Group today announced a huge collaboration deal with Israeli advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) company Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) to install the ADAS systems in future models, which will be based on its MQB modular transverse toolkit platform.

The system will not allow full autonomous driving without driver involvement but will allow hands-free driving in defined situations on approved highways. Alongside this there will be standard features such as traffic jam assistance, road hazard detection, augmented reality display and more.

The new system also includes a 360 degree protection ring consisting of several cameras and radars, along with software-based capabilities, smart parking and improved passenger and pedestrian safety.

The contract won by Mobileye is in collaboration with international Tier 1 supplier Valeo. The platform referred to by Volkswagen is used by the group's popular vehicle models including Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Volkswagen and certain Audi models, representing 10 million units per year worldwide.

Valeo provides high-performance control units (ECUs), sensors and parking solutions, while Mobileye contributes the Surround ADAS platform including the EyeQ 6 High processor and mapping technologies.

Volkswagen said, "The cooperation, which will be launched in the coming years will improve safety and driving comfort in mass produced vehicles, while addressing both customer expectations and regulatory requirements. This collaboration supports us on the path to change: by purchasing hardware and software in an integrated manner, streamlining procurement processes, reducing complexity and improving efficiency. It also strengthens our performance program by upgrading technology while maintaining competitive costs."

Volkswagen Group already has collaborations with Mobileye in implementing the more advanced autonomous system "Super Vision" and improving it in various the company's models.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.