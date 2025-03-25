Arkia to introduce business class on New York flights

For the first time in its history Arkia will operate business class. The Israeli airline is selling business class tickets on its flights between Tel Aviv and New York, due to the high demand on the route.

Business class will be introduced on the Arkia flights to New York from May 14, 2025. Arkia will lease Airbus A330-200 aircraft for the flights, which will be equipped with 18 business class seats that open into full-length sleeper beds. A round-trip fare in business class will start at $3,500.

The aircraft will be leased from the Bulgarian airline GullivAir, which operates a small fleet of wide-body aircraft and specializes in charter flights and aircraft leasing. Last summer, GullivAir also flew to and from Israel, when tourism wholesaler Flying Carpet operated charter flights through it as part of vacation packages to destinations in the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe.

Arkia says business class will include comfortable seats with a full-reclining option, two hot meals, extensive baggage allowance, a comfort kit, and a personal entertainment system and access to business lounges both in Israel and at JFK Airport. VIP service will also include dedicated check-in counters, slippers, blankets, personal headphones and a selection of alcohol and culinary options.

In January, Arkia launched its Tel Aviv - New York route in cooperation with the Tech Air tech movement initiative. The flights have so far been operated on Airbus 330-900 NEO aircraft, operated by Spanish-Portuguese airline Iberojet. Fares started at $1,199 for a round-trip ticket, and climbed during periods of demand to over $2,000 for a ticket in economy class.

There are currently also Tel Aviv - New York tickets in business class with El Al and United Airlines and from the beginning of April, Delta Airlines also plans resuming Tel Aviv - New York flights.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2025.

