Hilton to build two new Tel Aviv hotels

The Hilton hotel chain has announced that it is to build two new hotels on Tel Aviv seafront. In total there will be 577 rooms in the two hotels, which will be housed in one building north of the existing Tel Aviv Hilton. The hotels will open in 2026.

On floors 1-11 of the new hotel building will be a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel. On floors 12-21 will be a Hilton LXR Hotels & Resorts hotel. The hotels are being built in what is known as the "Sheraton hole" just south of Tel Aviv Port, where the Sheraton was demolished decades ago to make way for a bigger development.

In addition to the Tel Aviv Hilton, the Hilton manages the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem.

The LXR Hotels & Resort will have 176 rooms including 40 suites in what is the Hilton's luxury brand. The Curio Collection by Hilton will have 401 rooms as well as a treatment center and events hall covering 1,300 square meters as well as indoor and outdoor pools, restaurants, meeting rooms, and more.

In choosing to open the hotels in Tel Aviv, Hilton said that the number of tourists (before the Covid pandemic) to the city was consistently on the rise. The Hilton chain also cited growing business tourism to Israel and said that the successful vaccination rollout was putting Tel Aviv back on track with the renewed growth of international travel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021