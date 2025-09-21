House on Galilee kibbutz sold for NIS 5.05m

A 210 square meter house on Kibbutz Hagoshrim in the Upper Galilee has been sold for NIS 5.05 million.

The expansion of Kibbutz Hagoshrim was approved in 2007, which included adding 222 housing units to the existing kibbutz and rezoning five acres of agricultural land in the south and west of Kibbutz Hagoshrim and the Dan River, which was then the western border of the kibbutz's residential area. The plan divided up the new housing units into lots of between 700 square meters and 1,200 square meters.

A fundamental issue in understanding the market for the expansion of Hagoshrim is that these are private areas and not those of the Israel Land Authority (ILA), as with most land in the region, so that the houses were marketed on the free market by the original owners of the lands, and not through tenders.

In 2012, the first transactions were recorded for lands on the kibbutz, which were sold for prices of NIS 400-500,000. Prices rose, and by 2018 land prices had reached NIS 700-800,000, and by 2022, NIS 1.2-1.4 million, and in May 2023, a few months before the outbreak of the war, a 1,000 square meter lot was sold for NIS 2.3 million.

Construction of the house sold now was completed recently on Etrog Street on a 986 square meter lot. The Israel Tax Authority website does not provide details about the purchase of the land, but a lot of a similar size purchased in 2012 cost the NIS 507,000. Today the price of such a lot would likely reach at least NIS 2 million.

In terms of house prices in general on Hagoshrim, records from the Tax Authority website indicate that the first deal for a house, apparently on paper, was recorded in 2016 and reached NIS 1.4 million. Since then, a small number of deals have been recorded, showing that prices had doubled and even trebled by last year.

In December 2024, a deal was completed in which a 280 square meter eight-room house was sold for a then record of NIS 3.8 million, while in 2002 houses were sold for NIS 3.3 million.

In other words, the market for the Hagoshrim expansion, which was initially small and shrank even more during the war, when the kibbutz residents were evacuated from their homes, has actually seen prices rise, and the deal in question is significantly higher than its previous deals. In our assessment, this was a combination of the sale of a relatively rare property, with a special buyer who agreed to the high price.

Miki Real estate Brokerage agent Yaki Shitrit "The deal is a bit extreme, but it can be explained. The price of the last lot purchased here before the war reached NIS 2.3 million. If you add to that the costs of building a house, which can reach at least NIS 2.6-2.7 million, you reach not far from the price of the deal.

He adds, "In addition, the properties in the expansion of Hagoshrim are unique in two aspects. Firstly there is no need to go through acceptance committees there, which discourages many, and secondly, the land is private lands in the land registry, and are not connected to the ILA, as is usual in northern settlements. This attracts buyers and contributes to increases in real estate prices. Ultimately, there are unique properties here and the buyers, who are wealthy people, do not pay much attention to price increases."

This is the second highest price paid for a home in the Galilee (a higher transaction was completed in Mishmar Hayarden, where a house was sold at the end of last year for NIS 5.3 million), and when it comes to a locastion whose residents felt the war firsthand and were even evacuated from their homes, this is a big vote of confidence in the future on the part of the buyers.

From an economic perspective, it is difficult to attribute this transaction to any market, as the conditions of the real estate market in Kibbutz Hagoshrim are special. The transaction likely indicates a rare property, and a buyer who saw it, was enthusiastic, and was willing to pay the price.

