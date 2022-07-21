IAI signs $200m special mission aircraft deal with NATO country

Israel Aerospace Industries has reported that it has signed a contract worth over $200 million to provide special mission aircraft to a NATO member country in Europe. The aircraft will be developed by IAI and its subsidiary ELTA Systems, which specializes in radar and intelligence technology. IAI’s special mission aircraft, which provide a strategic edge, are already active in Israel and in many other countries around the world.

IAI's special mission aircraft are unique because of miniaturized sensor technologies alongside developing algorithms and software applications based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, on the basis of which the highly advanced intelligence systems are integrated on business jets. Prior to this, most special mission aircraft utilized large cargo or commercial aircraft.

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said, "Time and time again, IAI continues to prove its ground-breaking capabilities, which have high global demand and worldwide appreciation. This contract, at the center of which are advanced special mission aircraft, is another testament to our unique technologies which are a crucial strategic component to every military utilizing them."

IAI VP and ELTA CEO Yoav Tourgeman added, "The special mission aircraft developed by IAI-ELTA provide our customers with significant advantage and constitute a strategic asset. We are thrilled to win this contract to provide a NATO member country with our advanced technologies. IAI-ELTA continues to achieve major breakthroughs in Special Mission Aircraft capabilities due to ongoing investments in advanced AESA radar technology coupled with artificial intelligence algorithms. Our ongoing commitment to provide cutting-edge technologies to our customers, with advanced detection and classification capabilities, will enable success even in the most complicated missions."

IAI-ELTA offers four lines of Special-Mission Aircraft: AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning & Control), AGS (Air to Ground Surveillance), MPA (Maritime Patrol Aircraft) and SIGINT (Signal Intelligence).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.