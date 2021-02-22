IAI teams with Matrix on AI target detection

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) and Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) have signed an agreement to establish a joint artificial intelligence (AI) excellence center. The two companies will co-develop AI, machine learning (ML) and big data-driven solutions to be integrated into IAI’s satellite and space systems, defense and attack systems, missiles, homing heads, electro-optical payloads, and additional systems.

In the first stage, the development center will focus on AI-driven solutions for automated target detection on the future battlefield. The development center will seek to expand the capabilities and performance of existing systems and introduce innovative capabilities on automated systems.

IAI has been using AI capabilities in its systems for many years and it will now leverage the development center to work with Matrix Defense on scaling existing capabilities and developing new ones. At the center both companies will create innovative analytic engines and enhanced battlefield capabilities. The joint teams will work with experts in specific fields such as satellites, missiles, strategic systems, and more, as well as content experts on AI, analytical engines, and big data.

IAI’s Systems Missiles & Space Group Innovation Center head Inbal Kreiss said, "The collaboration with Matrix Defense is part of the open innovation IAI promotes. The state-of-the art technologies we develop and implement provide the business lines technological value and increase the effectiveness of our advanced systems for our customers. Expanding the existing AI capabilities will enhance the performance on the future battlefield, making our systems significantly more robust".

Matrix Defense head of AI research Ron Barak said, "Matrix has built a leading AI research center which emphasizes deep learning. Matrix’s solutions are integrated into a broad range of information-generating channels and digital transformation, providing significant value to our civilian and defense customers. We believe that joining forces with IAI’s experts will enable the two companies to create breakthrough capabilities for IAI’s core activities."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 22, 2021

