Israel Aerospace delivers radar systems for US Army tanks

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) has completed delivery of several hundred WindGuard (ELM-2133) radar systems for the US Army’s Abrams tanks.

The combat-proven radars are installed on IDF’s Merkava battle tanks and Namer armored personnel carriers to protect the crews. The WindGuard is a phased array radar which continuously scans the volume around the platform in search of anti-tank threats, including rockets, guided missiles and anti-tank shells. Once a threat is detected, it tracks it and guides the countermeasure system to intercept and neutralize it before the platform is hit.

After becoming operational in 2009 as part of the Trophy active protection system, WindGuard recorded multiple successful operations in combat environments. For their efforts, the system’s developers received the Israel Defense Prize.

IAI VP and ELTA CEO Yoav Turgeman said, "The strategic partnership between Israel and the USA is reflected in IAI’s commitment to providing our American customers with the most advanced systems to protect their troops in the field. We are pleased that DRS Land Systems and the US Army were satisfied with our ability to meet their shipment schedule. ELTA attaches the utmost importance to completing the project successfully and will continue to collaborate closely with our American customers in the future."

Leonardo DRS Land Systems EVP and general Manager Aaron Hankins said, "Achieving 100% on-time delivery performance in the immensely challenging environment of the past year is nothing short of amazing. Elta’s commitment to the program and to our mutual customers has been exemplary, and we look forward to more success in the future."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 11, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021