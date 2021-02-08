Israel Aerospace unveils wide-area surveillance system

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) has unveiled WASP, a new generation surveillance system that provides a wide-area high-resolution situational awareness picture of moving targets day and night.

The system's EO and IR sensors, AI algorithms and adaptive rule engines capture large areas in high revisit rate, to track, identify and alert the system operator of moving targets that correlate with mission requirements and objectives. Compact, lightweight and requiring low power consumption, WASP complies with a wide range of aerial platforms such as tactical UAVs, drones, fixed and rotary wing aircraft or tethered surveillance balloons.

WASP’s coverage area and resolution changes according to its platform and operating altitude. Mounted on a tactical UAV such as the BirdEye 650D, WASP covers 2 square kilometers in optimal resolution to detect all types of moving targets. When mounted on the Heron 1 UAV, the coverage area expands over 15 square kilometers to detect mostly vehicle size objects and the like.

IAI EVP and Military Aircraft Group general manager Moshe Levy said, "The development of WASP exemplifies IAI’s novel strategy to ISR systems development, intelligence and information fusion capabilities. By providing a highly detailed intelligence picture in a wide area, WASP provides excellent two-layer situational awareness that comprises both visual and intelligence information. As a compact and light system, it can be mounted on a range of platforms to provide strong intelligence capabilities already on the tactical level."

