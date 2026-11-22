Indian defense company Nibe has successfully tested the Suryastra system - the first locally manufactured universal rocket launcher. Nevertheless, India also requires Israeli capabilities. In July 2025, Nibe signed an agreement with Elbit Systems (TASE: ELST; Nasdaq: ELST) to integrate the popular PULS system into its production lines, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Make in India" policy.

The PULS system can launch unguided rockets, precision-guided munitions, and missiles across various ranges. The launcher is fully compatible with existing platforms, whether wheeled or tracked, thereby significantly reducing maintenance and training costs, while enabling strikes on targets at a maximum range of 300 kilometers.

India remains a prominent customer for Israel’s defense industry. Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) found that between 2021 and 2025, India accounted for about 29% of Israel’s defense exports, followed by Germany (21%) and the US (7.8%). India’s procurement is further encouraged by Israel’s willingness to accommodate local manufacturing requirements and its commitment to the transfer of knowledge.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2026.

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