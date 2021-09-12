Indian military inaugurates use of IAI's missile defense system

The Indian Armed Forces has inaugurated the integration and operational use of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Barak 8 MRSAM Air & Missile Defense System. MRSAM is an advanced path-breaking air and missile defense system that provides ultimate protection against a variety of aerial platforms and includes an advanced phased array radar, command and control shelter, mobile launchers and interceptors with an advanced RF seeker. MRSAM is jointly developed by IAI and DRDO in collaboration with India and Israel for the Indian forces.

During a ceremony held in Air Force Station Jaisalmer India, the MRSAM system was inaugurated by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Secretary of Department of Defense (R&D) and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy, and IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy along with other senior civil and military officials. The induction comes after earlier this year, the two countries successfully carried out extended tests at a facility in India which validated that all the components of the weapons system were working perfectly.

IAI's Barak 8 MRSAM sales in recent years have amounted to more than $6 billion. Missiles for the system in India are being made locally.

Levy said, "MRSAM Air & Missile Defense System is a cutting edge, innovative system and significant proof of the unique partnership and collaboration between the countries and IAI's commitment to India. The development and production of the system is fully based on the Make in India policy in partnership and collaboration between Israel and India's industries, and is a model of success of the Make in India policy for the benefit of all parties. During the last year, under strict Covid-19 conditions, teams from IAI and India worked shoulder-to-shoulder to ensure this moment, following the validation of the system’s capabilities. The commitment of IAI to India, and to its defense forces, is unquestionable and we salute this partnership for many years to come."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 12, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021