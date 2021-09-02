Israel Aerospace to resume production of F-16 wings

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has announced the resumption of production of F-16 wings for Lockheed Martin, using the assembly line established in the 1980s. The company said that it has recently reopened the production line following increased worldwide demand for the F-16 Block 70/72. IAI will produce F-16 wings that will be shipped to the US F-16 final assembly line in Greenville, South Carolina.

IAI President & CEO Boaz Levy said, "The many years of cooperation between IAI and Lockheed Martin demonstrate another important milestone. Resuming the production of F-16 wings is a continuation of a decades-long cooperation of manufacturing aero-structures for Lockheed Martin customers. The F-16 assembly line once again joins IAI's assembly center of excellence for the production of fighter aircraft wings. The center also produces F-35 wings along with T-38 wings for the American defense establishment. IAI stands at the forefront of the civilian and military aviation industries in the world, and will continue being the first address for many global companies."

Lockheed Martin Israel chief executive Joshua Shani said, "The reopening of the F-16 wings production line in the IAI facilities is an additional important milestone in Lockheed Martin’s long-standing industrial cooperation with the Israeli industries. Now, IAI is producing outer wing boxes for the advanced F-35 and wings for the F-16 fighters, both having new customers in growing numbers, worldwide. So far, Lockheed Martin has initiated and maintained significant long-term economic relationships with the State of Israel and its local industries. The company has invested billions of dollars with Israeli defense and aerospace industries because of the high quality, cutting-edge technology that Israeli industry offers. We are continuously looking to expand our cooperation throughout all our programs."

The F-16 is a strategic and choice for many customers around the world seeking advanced, 4th generation fighter aircraft capabilities, regional and worldwide partnerships, and affordable lifecycle costs. Five nations have chosen the F-16 Block 70/72 for these reasons.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021