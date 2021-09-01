Israel Aerospace wins UK army robot vehicles tender

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Marlborough Communications Limited (MCL) have been awarded a tender to provide the UK army with four Remote Platoon Vehicles (RPVs). The RPVs will support and enhance experimentation and capability development for UK land operations, with MCL becoming a major contractor to the UK Ministry of Defense RPV Framework Group.

The RPVs, designed and manufactured by IAI’s ELTA Systems group, are robust, versatile multi-purpose/multi-mission platforms that support and complement troops on the ground and enhance their force protection in battlefield conditions. In addition to their intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities, the RPVs can provide logistic support by carrying platoon equipment, supplying ammunition and extracting casualties. The RPVs can be operated in manual, remote or autonomous modes.

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said, "IAI Land Division's autonomous vehicles provide a wide range of multi-domain multi-mission solutions to team with manoeuvring ground forces while providing vital tools to commanders and leaders. IAI's Land Division is built on the understanding of our need to support ground forces in the field and ensure minimal danger and risk to the troops, this while transferring information in real-time. IAI is proud to collaborate with an additional European partner, to supply advanced combat solutions, and further the company's presence in the region as part of our overarching strategy. We are confident that the fruitful collaboration with MCL will provide the UK Mod, cutting-edge technologies and capabilities."

MCL managing director Shane Knight said, "We’re delighted to have secured our first contract with our partner IAI. This is testament to our heritage in integrating and delivering industry-leading capabilities for the UK MoD, working with specialist technology partners such as IAI. Securing the Spiral 2 contract has been a collaborative team effort, and the first step toward exploring new opportunities within the UK."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021