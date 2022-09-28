Intel unveils Israel-developed Raptor Lake processors

Intel has unveiled its 13th Gen Intel Core family, which includes six new unlocked desktop processors with up to 24 cores and 32 threads and clock speeds up to 5.8 GHz for a more enhanced gaming, streaming and recording experience. Dubbed as 'Raptor Lake,' Intel says that the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K is the world’s fastest desktop processor.

Raptor Lake, like many of Intel's most advanced processors, including the 12th Gen Intel Core Processors, known as Alder Lake, which was launched last year, was developed in Israel. But for the first time, the official launch of a major new Intel development has been held in Israel, with 90 senior tech journalists coming from abroad for the unveiling event.

Intel said that 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors enable better system performance, even through the most demanding of multitasking workloads, and that this includes up to 15% better single-threaded performance and up to 41% better multi-threaded performance.

Intel VP, and Core and Client Development Group general manager Ran Berenson said, "I am proud of and thrilled by this new series of additional successful and unprecedented processors in a range of parameters developed at Intel Israel, and which will provide the response currently required by the world computer market. Intel's 13th Gen Intel Core provides consumers with a significant leap in terms of performance, savings, speed and user experience on all levels, and they are a direct continuation of the revolution led by Intel in the computer industry and in the gaming market in particular. Following on from the excellent 12th generation processors that we launched about a year ago, our new generation of processors will give content creators, gamers and new users the tools and the strong infrastructure they need for the range of their new and growing needs and at the unprecedented rates we see in the world today. The amazing engineers of Intel Israel have worked hard to present a competitive and high-quality product to the market that offers maximum improvements from generation to generation, exceeds all expectations and further sharpens Intel's power in driving the next generations of technology."

Intel VP Design Engineering Group, general manager Validation Engineering and head of Intel Israel's R&D centers Karin Eibschitz-Segal said, "Intel Israel drives an accelerated rate of innovation and leadership based on five strategic pillars: Compute - we are the world leaders in the development of the cores and processors that drive the vast majority of computers in the world; Communication - we develop excellent communication technologies; Connectivity - enabling the rapid transfer of data from the edge to the network to the cloud and back; AI - we develop artificial intelligence solutions that turn the generated data into valuable assets; and cybersecurity - we develop new and innovative ways to build a more reliable and secure foundation for the data-centric world."

