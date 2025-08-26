Iran operation pushes Israir to Q2 loss

Israeli airline Israir reported a net loss for the second consecutive quarter in its second quarter financial results. Despite bigger revenue, following increased activity, Israel's operation against Iran led the airline to post a quarterly loss of $10.4 million, compared with net profit of $6 million in the corresponding quarter.

Israir, controlled by businessman Rami Levy (40%) and managed by CEO Uri Sirkis, ended the quarter with $137 million revenue, up 54% from the corresponding quarter of 2024. The higher revenue was due to a 72% increase in the number of passengers flown by Israir during the quarter, to 824,000, representing roughly 11% of activity at Ben Gurion airport, as well as doubling revenue from baggage. This was because Israir has enlarged its aircraft fleet to twelve from seven in 2024.

Israir's reports reveal its revenue from ancillary products, the prices it charges for services such as luggage, seat selection and insurance. During the second quarter, Israir sold ancillary products worth $13.3 million (an average of $57 per passenger), reflecting a jump of about 91% compared with the corresponding quarter last year. In the first half, revenue from this item stood at $22 million ($53 per passenger). Israir notes that in early June it raised the prices of ancillary products by about 14%.

Despite the erosion in profit, Israir expressed optimism about the future. According to the airline, during July and August, there has been a rapid recovery that led to increased demand for its flights. Therefore, in its assessment, these demands, the increase in the number of aircraft operated by the company compared with last year, and the failure of most foreign airlines to return to operations, may offset some of the losses of the second quarter.

Another ray of hope for Israir's comes from the bookings backlog reaching a record of some $427 million, $182 million higher than the corresponding period last year, and $54 million higher than 2024 as a whole. In addition, the company said it is meeting its target of flying 750,000 passengers in the third quarter of 2025.

