Israel Aerospace signs €200m German naval radar deal

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed a deal worth €200 million to supply new radars to the German Navy to modernise the sensor technology of the F124 air defence frigates. The order from the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and Operation (BAAINB for the delivery and installation of four sensor systems consisting of radar and IFF system respectively will be carried out in cooperation with German sensor solutions provider Hensoldt.

As part of the order, the F124 frigate's radars will be refurbished to overcome obsolescence of electronics components. The order also marks the start of the development of national capabilities in the field of Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) and includes a shore facility that is a fully functional copy of the ship's radars. The sensors will enables training for users and service technicians, but also allows further developments to be tested on land prior to on-board installation.

For this purpose, Hensoldt has entered into a strategic cooperation in the field of BMD-capable wide-range radars in S-band with IAI subsidiary ELTA Systems Ltd. This supplies the German customer with a combination of a national partner for certification and long-term support, as well as market-available systems that have been tried and tested in the field.

Eyal Shapira, director of the Misgav plant in the IAI Elta division told "Globes," "The Germans insisted on their need for radar that will provide a picture of the situation in the air and at sea and will warn about threats in both these theaters including long-range ballistic missile threats. The Germans are deploying these radar frigates to warn about missiles as part of the German defense system within NATO."

This latest radar agreement follows a recent contract for the modernisation of land-based air surveillance in Germany's HADR NF programme, also based on cooperation between IAI’s ELTA, and Hensoldt. The radars used in both projects are largely identical in construction and thus also offer the customer advantages in terms of logistical supply and thus the long-term operation of the systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 25, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021