IAI to set up passenger/cargo Italian plane conversion center

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Aviation Group has announced the signing of an agreement to set up a passenger plane to cargo plane conversion site to convert with Italy's Atitech at its MRO Center in Naples. The site will convert the Boeing 737-700/800 with Atitech following the rise in demand for cargo aircraft of this model. The Naples cargo conversion site will join two existing cargo conversion sites in China.

Atitech MRO is a veteran global company with extensive experience in aviation and is certified by the Federal Administration Agency and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. The MRO center will supply solutions in maintenance and aircraft renovation, converting passenger aircraft to cargo configuration. The center will also provide training and support in licensing and registration. The establishment of the center reflects IAI's growing impact around the world.

IAI EVP and Aviation Group general manager Yossi Melamed said, "Establishing the first cargo conversion site in Europe is a historical step for IAI. The company started its path almost 70 years ago as a maintenance house for airplanes, since then IAI has become a world-leading name in converting passenger aircraft to freighters. Today, IAI’s converted freighter aircraft serve the world’s largest cargo companies, and most of the e-commerce market. Atitech MRO was selected as a business partner to provide a solution to the European market among other markets as well. I feel confident the collaboration between these companies will mutually contribute to IAI and Atitech business."

Atitech president Gianni Lettieri added, "By signing this contract with IAI we will restart the high-tech activity done when the North Capodichino Plant, today Atitech, belonged to Aeronavali Venice and specialized in conversion of DC8-DC10-MD10-MD1. I am personally glad to see Atitech expanding its services portfolio with this new very high-tech product, in line with the strategy of the company targeting to make the Italian National MRO (Polo delle Manutenzioni). Freighter conversions require huge investment, advanced technology, and skilled personnel, with high barriers to entry in the sector. Atitech, possessing all the above and the know-how to retrofit Boeing’s passenger aircraft, looks forward to building support and cooperation with IAI. Based on its world-class MRO infrastructure, Atitech will convert in parallel, two aircraft, in a nose to tail lines contributing to strengthening the competitiveness of the Italian aviation industry."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 5, 2021

