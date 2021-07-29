Israel Aerospace signs €200m German radar deal

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and German sensor solutions provider Hensoldt have signed a deal to supply new radars worth €200 million to the German Armed Forces. The radars will modernise the German military's airspace surveillance and build up Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capabilities.

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has placed an order for the delivery and installation of four long-range radars as part of the "Hughes Air Defence Radar Nachfolgesystem" (HADR NF) program.

For this purpose, Hensoldt has entered into a cooperation in the field of BMD-capable long-range radars with IAI subsidiary, Elta Systems Ltd. The HADR NF system operates in the S-band, allowing for precise target acquisition compared with other systems. Due to IAI's cooperation, the German customer will receive a combination of a national partner in system integration, certification and long-term support, as well as concept proven, market perfected systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2021

