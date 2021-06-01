Israel Aerospace signs $200m UAV services Asian deal

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) has announced that it has signed a $200 million contract to provide unmanned aerial systems (UAS) services to an Asian country for IAI’s Heron unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). IAI says that this is the fourth major UAS transaction that it has completed this year.

The Heron family leads IAI’s range of UAVs and the various Heron models are used regularly for operational missions by over 20 customers worldwide. Controlled remotely from sea frigates or the seashore, the Heron supports ground and maritime missions against submarines and coastal guards. The UAV transmits information while at sea, including between all the weapon systems participating in a mission. The Heron UAS may be fitted with LOS or SATCOM communication, and features "long runner" operational flexibility with automated remote takeoff, landing, and control with no need for deploying a control post near the runway.

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said, "The deal is a testament to our customers’ strong satisfaction with the Heron UAVs, including their operational and technical performance. Our customers repeatedly choose the Heron for its broad range of intelligence collection missions in different ground and weather settings."

IAI’s UASs have gained know-how and experience over nearly 50 years, representing two million aggregate flight hours and over 50 customers worldwide. This expertise is in addition to IAI’s service as a center for national and global technological know-how in the areas of air defense, radar systems, satellites, remotely piloted vehicles, assault missiles, aviation, and cyber.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 1, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021