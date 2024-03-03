Israel Aerospace signs classified NIS 1.6b Defense Ministry deal

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) about a classified deal for its Systems Missiles and Space (SMS) Group. IAI signed a contract with Israel's Ministry of Defense for the sale of armament systems worth NIS 1.6 billion. The classified deal will be performed over two years and was reported because it was for a material amount.

During the Swords of Iron War, weapons and systems manufactured by IAI are being deployed on all fronts and in the air, at seas and on land. These include unmanned aerial vehicles, loitering munitions, naval weapons and one of the stars of the war - "Panda", a remotely operated D-9 bulldozer. As the war proceeds, "CNN' reported last week that the US fears Israeli maneuvers in Lebanon in the next few months. It is possible that IAI's latest major deal with the Ministry of Defense is connected to rearmament and equipping for such a significant maneuver.

IAI's report on the NIS 1.6 billion deal came four days after the end of the Singapore Airshow where IAI presented its capabilities led by CEO Boaz Levy. This was one of the world's most important airshows and the most important in Asia. Sources close to the matter told "Globes" that the company took advantage of the Singapore Airshow to demonstrate to potential customers its means and trials in the fields of big data and AI.

The big data and AI revolution

Israel's war against Hamas and the war in Ukraine, currently entering its third year, have demonstrated that the days of looking at military arenas separately are over. Combat is now being viewed from a holistic perspective, and data sharing between all forces is the key to success. In Singapore, IAI demonstrated to customers how all means in space, in the air, on land and at sea can transfer information to each other, and share data through a big data database.

AI assists by taking the huge masses of data, analyzing and compressing the data in real time for commanders, according to the arena in which they operate and their role. When the commander, for example on the ground, receives the data - it arrives analyzed.

The Swords of Iron War is utilizing years of work in the big data and AI revolution that Israel's Ministry of Defense has put "under the spotlight" in recent years. This includes synchronization with systems at sea. Israel's navy is entrusted, among other things, with the protection of Israel's offshore gas rigs - the most important energy resources of the State of Israel. In multi-arena warfare, which has included attempts by pro-Iranian militias in Iraq to send loitering munitions to the Karish rig, synchronization at sea is also essential.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 3, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.