Israel Aerospace unveils border protection system

Israel Aerospace Industries has successfully completed a serious of demonstrations of an innovative system to protect Israel’s borders. The solution is based on algorithms and AI of the most advanced in the field. Although the solution was developed and created according to the needs of Israel’s security forces and is designed to provide both a routine and emergency response to all of the country's borders, on land, in the air and at sea, the system was developed with R&D investment funds.

The solution relies on advanced technologies for gathering intelligence from a variety of means, sensors and platforms that provide a unified intelligence picture, in conjunction with lethal weapons available near the border area and their independent and rapid operation. The shortening of response and action times, between exposing the threat and thwarting it has been proven operationally, from the intelligence collection and processing stage to deploying lethal weapons and eliminating the threat.

The intelligence and attack capabilities are managed by the central mission system, which processes the data and performs connectivity and communication between all systems in real time, using advanced technologies based on AI until the threat is handled. Among the new developments that participated in the demonstration was a border protection solution centered on the ability to operate in the battlefield, which a soldier who reviews the autonomous capabilities controls remotely.

"One of the most complex and challenging in the world"

The border protection solution, which has recently impressed both Israeli senior officials and customers from abroad, constitutes a breakthrough in the development and integration of operational capabilities of autonomous air and ground systems for diverse missions on the battlefield. The solution combines new combat methods, based on autonomous tools of various types operating in mission synchronization under a central management system, using a small number of operators.

The capabilities that impressed customers abroad include the ELM-2058 intelligence-gathering drone, which performs tracking in all weather and visibility conditions, using a SAR radar that is miniaturized with advanced technology; the APUS 60 drone that takes off and lands vertically, with intelligence-gathering and reconnaissance capabilities on which a weapons nest is installed for rapid closure, as well as the Blue Sky Warden, a light aircraft for border protection developed in collaboration with L3 HARRIS.

As part of the demonstrations, a wide and advanced range of electro-optical systems, radars, autonomous vehicles, drones and UAVs produced by IAI, were part of the systemic solution, while proving their effectiveness against the variety of threats demonstrated in the arena. Including the use of aerial weapons for various ranges.

"The topography and borders of the State of Israel are among the most complex and challenging in the world," notes IAI CEO Boaz Levy. "A small country without strategic depth on land, dealing with a variety of threats from the air, sea and land - hence the need to thwart the threat quickly and as far away as possible from the country's territory. The solution we presented to the security forces is autonomous, innovative, highly sustainable, able to provide a relevant response to all threats in the field, in all border areas, while protecting the lives of the fighters in the field, and is the first of its kind to be successfully demonstrated in Israel."

