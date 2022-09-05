Israel Aerospace wins Asian DroneGuard deal

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has been awarded a contract to supply DroneGuard ComJam systems for the long-range detection and disruption of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to an Asian country. The contract comprises several dozens of mobile systems. No financial details were disclosed.

IAI’s ELTA Division has developed DroneGuard ComJam, which is an advanced system for locating and disrupting UAS communications and navigation capabilities, whether they are operating independently or in groups (swarms), without impacting civilian communications and GPS in the same area. The system detects hostile UAS, identifies their mode of operation, and disrupts their communications and navigation so that they are essentially shut down. DroneGuard ComJam offers the advantage of long-range operation, whereby the UAS is disabled while it is still far away - long before it poses a threat to the protected site.

Hundreds of IAI's DroneGuard systems have already been delivered to customers around the world, where they are used to protect critical installations, and have been deployed at major events such as the G20 Summit held in Argentina in 2018.

IAI/ELTA Intelligence, Communications & EW Division VP and general manager Adi Dulberg said, "IAI’s Electronic Warfare systems are a force-multiplier when dealing with modern airborne threats. They are a key component in operational deployment by armies and security forces worldwide. Unauthorized border penetration by hostile UAS, or the ability to target maneuvering forces or crowded areas, could cause significant harm. Our customer's ability to defend against such threats will be significantly enhanced by the long-range detection and disruption capabilities that DroneGuard ComJam delivers."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 5, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.