Israel continues striking Iran and Lebanon

As the war enters its fourth day, Israeli fighter jets continue striking targets in Iran and Lebanon. The IDF has also strengthened its ground forces in Southern Lebanon after Hezbollah justified its attacks on Israel by saying "We have warned repeatedly that hostility without a response cannot continue."

On the Home Front Israelis remain close to shelters and the safe room in their homes due to the emergency situation amid subdued celebrations of Purim. Sporadic alerts continue amid attacks by missiles and drones, which have been intercepted with no casualties since the deadly attack on Beit Shemesh on Monday, which killed nine and injured dozens of others, after an Iranian missile scored a direct hit on a bomb shelter in the city.

The entire Middle East remains at war with Iran continuing to target the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and even Cyprus. The Us embassy in Riyadh has been hit. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which provides the only sea passage from the Gulf to the open sea has sent oil prices rising above $100 per barrel.

Meanwhile Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the war will "take time but not years."

Israeli markets are closed today for Purim after the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.61% for its biggest daily rise in six years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 3, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.