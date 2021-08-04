Car deliveries in Israel continue to break records

A record of almost 210,000 new cars came on to Israel's roads in the first seven months of 2021, just 2% less than in all of 2020, and up 48% over the January-July 2020 period.

In July itself, which is usually considered a 'vacation' month when deliveries dip, 26,177 new cars were delivered in Israel, up 15% from July 2020. Sources in the car industry say that at the moment demand for many models outstrips supply with consignments due to arrive towards the end of the second quarter sold out in advance.

Industry sources believe that due to the inventory shortages and the expectation that the prices of new cars will rise in the fourth quarter of the year, which is usually considered a weak quarter, sales in the coming months will be especially strong, with among other things leasing companies making large purchases. Estimates are that if there are no major delays due to shortages of chips for new cars, and no more lockdowns due to Covid, then car sales in Israel in 2021 will surpass 300,000 for the first time ever.

Hyundai leads again this year with 33,160 deliveries in Israel since the start of the year, up 53% from last year. In second place in Toyota with 28,337 deliveries, up 58%, and in third place in Kia with 24,783 deliveries, up 43%. In fourth place is Skoda with 15,908 deliveries, up 29% and in fifth place is Mazda with 11,032 deliveries, up 75%.

