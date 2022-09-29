Israel set to import three more Chinese EV brands

Carasso Group is set to import to Israel another Chinese-made electric vehicle brand. China's Jiangling Group, which manufactures JMC commercial and private electric vehicles, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Carasso to export its YI sedan cars to Israel. The first consignment to Israel will include 600 YI electric vehicles.

The Chinese company described the deal as an "important move before exporting its vehicles to Europe." The car is manufactured in the jointly owned Renault-JMC plant and sold with 150 and 227 horsepower, equipped with a 60 kilowatt lithium battery that can achieve a range of 500 kilometers, according to the Chinese standard.

The electric vehicle is 4.67 meters long and 1.83 meters wide and its wheelbase is 2.75 meters long. The standard equipment in China is quite comprehensive and the price range of the car in China ranges from about $22,000 to $27,000, before tax benefits, about half of the price of the Tesla 3 in China. It is not yet clear when marketing will begin in Israel.

At the same time, this week Chinese car manufacturer Hozon announced the signing of a marketing agreement with the Balelius Group, which represents car manufacturer AIWAYS in Israel. Hozon, which sells cars in China under the brand name NEZHA, is one of the leading EV manufacturers in China, which has so far focused on vehicles in the low-medium segment of the market. Starting this year, it is also supposed to market an electric premium sedan in China, which competes with the Tesla S. Marketing in Israel is supposed to begin gradually in the second half of next year.

Meanwhile Talcar Group is supposed to start importing to Israel the light electric trucks of Chinese company Dongfeng. The truck, which recently received full European approval, is Talcar's first entry into the heavy vehicle sector. Talcar is also expected to start importing premium electric crossover made by Chinese company Seres before the end of the year, which should compete with the Tesla Y.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.