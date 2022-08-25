Tesla bringing biggest consignment to Israel

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is planning to import to Israel a massive consignment of 4,000 cars before the end of the year.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is planning to import to Israel a massive consignment of 4,000 cars before the end of the year, mainly of Tesla 3s made in China. This will be the biggest consignment to arrive in the country so far, and among other things is meant to reach Israel ahead of the planned purchase tax hike for electric vehicles in January and meet the high demand for fleets from the institutional and leasing markets. The consignment will arrive on at least two ships. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 25, 2022. © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.