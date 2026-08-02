Israeli startups raised $1.4b in July

Israeli startups raised $1.4 billion in July 2026, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

In the first six months of 2026, Israeli startups raised $7.6 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, after raising $10.7 billion in 2025, up from $9.58 billion in 2024 and $6.9 billion in 2023 but well below $15 billion raised in 2022, and the record $25.6 billion raised in 2021. In the first seven months of 2026, Israeli startups have now raised $9 billion.

In July 2026, the biggest financing round was completed by semiconductor company Xsight Labs, which raised $300 million. Cybersecurity company Glow raised $180 million and AI security company Onyx Security raised $113 million. Other major financing rounds were completed by full stack observability company groundcover, which raised $100 million, cybersecurity company Neo Security, which raised $100 million, and AI robotics company Enigma, which raised $71 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 2, 2026.

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