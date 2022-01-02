Israeli startups raised $2.1b in December

Israeli startups raised $2.1 billion in December 2021, according to press releases from the companies, which have been seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. Israeli privately held tech companies have raised over $2 billion in nine of the past ten months and raised a record $3 billion in October.

Israeli tech companies raised $17.8 billion in the first nine months of 2021, according to IVC-Meitar. October, November and December’s figures take the amount raised this year to $25.7 billion, more than double last year's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record.

In December, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by cybersecurity company Claroty, which raised $400 million. Cultivated meat company Future Meat raised $347 million, B2B fintech company Tipalti raised $270 million and waste conversion company UBQ Materials raised $170 million. API security company Noname Security raised $135 million, First Digital Bank (One Zero) raised $120 million and cybersecurity company Cycognito raised $100 million.

Other big financing rounds in December saw security identity and access company Ermetic raise $70 million, email security platform Ironscales raise $64 million, and cloud security company Dazz raise $60 million. Fintech company Mesh raised $50 million, security company Torq raised $50 million and web browsing security firm Guardio raised $47 million.

