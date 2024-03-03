Israeli startups raised $300m in February

Israeli startups raised over $300 million in February 2024, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $6.9 billion in 2023, according to IVC-Leumitech, after raising $15 billion in 2022 and a record $25.6 billion in 2021. Israeli startups raised $800 million in the first two months of 2024 compared with over $1 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

In February 2024, large financing rounds were led by underground mapping company Exodigo, which raised $75 million. Cryptocurrency payment app developer Oobit raised $25 million, visual generative AI company BRIA raised $24 million and silicon photonics company Dustphonics raised $24 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 3, 2024.

