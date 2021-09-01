Israeli startups raised over $1b in August

Israeli startups raised 'only' $1.05 billion in August 2021, according to press releases from the companies and their investors as well as other sources. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. A year ago such a monthly figure would have been considered a record - Israeli startups did not raise more than $1 billion until September 2020 but August followed five consecutive months in which Israeli startups raised $2 billion or more.

Israeli tech companies have now raised $15.3 billion in the first eight months of 2021, over 50% more than the record $10 billion raised in all of 2020. According to IVC-Meitar, Israeli startups raised $11.9 billion in the first half of 2021.

In August, major financing rounds that were completed included international payment platform provider Rapyd, which raised $300 million and cloud data protection platform OwnBackup, which raised $240 million. Connect car platform developer Upstream Security completed a $62 million financing round and stroke therapy company BrainQ raised $40 million.

