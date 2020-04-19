Israelis flock home, fleeing the virus

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Israel's Ministry of Interior reports that 500,000 Israelis have returned home, about 15% of them following an 'extended stay' abroad.

The main reason given for returning home sooner than expected by young Israeli backpackers on their post-army extended travels was the virus and in particular, concern about the quality of healthcare in developing countries, parental pressure to return home, and because countries were being closed to tourism by the authorities (in Latin America and Thailand, for example). Other young Israelis were compelled to return home because courses at their universities abroad were halted, although for some it took time to sort out rental arrangements, tuition fees and the like.

For its part, Israel made major efforts to bring home these young people on 'rescue flights' from as far afield as Australia, India, Peru, Colombia and Argentina.

Another interesting group of Israelis returning home from 'extended stays' are those who historically have been called "Yordim" (those who had permanently left the country) but in recent times have spoken of relocation rather than emigration. There are an estimated 500,000 such Israelis, mainly living in Western developed countries, not including their children who were born abroad and often also hold Israeli citizenship. These include businesspeople, high-tech professionals, academics and many more. Many of these people have returned home because they were put on unpaid leave or were fleeing the coronavirus. For the most part these are people who have been out of Israel for no longer than three years.

One such person returning home is Israeli journalist and KAN Israel broadcasting corporation economics commentator Shaul Amsterdamski, who has been living with his family in Boston for the past 18 months. He said, "As the virus spread, it became clear that our place was not in the US. With a heavy heart, and sense of missing out, but with an understanding that the world is changing for everybody and there is not a big chance that by June everything will be fine and we can tour the West Coast as we planned, so we decided to come back. I carefully followed what was happening in Israel with the virus in terms of numbers, not the US."

However, among the more established Israeli emigrants there has not been much migration back home. But Jewish Agency emissary in Long Island, New York Gili Dvash told "Globes" that throughout the crisis there have been many enquiries from Israelis who have been in the US for many years about procedures for coming home and the rights of returning residents.

