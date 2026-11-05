Israel’s forex reserves back on the rise

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of October 2026 stood at $237.773 billion, an increase of $775 million from their level at the end of the previous month, the Bank of Israel reports. The level of the reserves relative to GDP was 34.3%.

The increase was mainly the result of a revaluation of the reserves by about $1.755 billion. This increase was partly offset by the government’s foreign exchange activities totaling about $965 million.

Israel's foreign exchange reserves have risen from $231.954 billion at the end of October 2025 to $237.773 billion at the end of October 2026. The reserves reached a record $241.641 billion at the end of August 2025.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 5, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.