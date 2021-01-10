Israel's Mekorot to sign Bahrain desalination deal

In the coming few days, Israel's Mekorot National Water Company will sign a first deal to provide Bahrain with desalination technology for brackish water. The agreement will be signed with Bahrain's Water and Electricity Authority following talks with Mekorot CEO Eli Cohen and chairperson Mordechai Mordechai. Mekorot believes that the deal will be the first of many deals with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) worth millions of dollars annually.

Cohen also recently visited the UAE fgor talks with government organizations in Dubai on the subject of water technology. Mekorot said that Bahrain and the UAE are interested, among other things, in desalination, quality control of water, reduce waste and leakages, water management systems, and integration of technical management services. Mekorot said that they were very impressed with the professional level of the water engineers at the companies they met in the Gulf countries.

However, the most urgent need in the UAE and Bahrain is for the desalination of brackish water for agriculture and drinking. One of the biggest problems in Bahrain is the quality of water, especially in wells where the water is often spoiled by brackishness and pollution. Consequently almost all drinking water is imported bottles of mineral water, at great expense.

When Bahrain's Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid visited Israel last month, he told "Globes" that his country was particularly interested in promoting cooperation on Israeli knowhow and experience in this field.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 10, 2021

